Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Malaika Arora, Tara Sutaria, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh Set Ramp On Fire

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 14, 2023
Tara Sutaria played the perfect muse for designer Mahima Mahajan.
ANI
Tara Sutaria stunned in a floral printed lehenga as she walked the ramp of Lakme Fashion Week 2023.
ANI
Tamannaah Bhatia wore a golden lehenga as she turned the showstopper for Vvani by Vani Vats at Lakme Fashion Week 2023.
ANI
Tamannaah Bhatia wore a ralette-style blouse with her golden flared skirt.
ANI
Rakul Preet Singh stunned in a gorgeous Bhumika Sharma ensemble at Lakme Fashion Week 2023.
ANI
Rakul Preet Singh wore a red halterneck top and wore a matching printed skirt.
ANI
Malaika Arora walked the ramp for Shweta Kapur on Day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week 2023.
Photo Via Instagram
Malaika Arora looked chic as she wore an oversized grey pantsuit from the clothing brand 431-88 by Shweta Kapur.
-