 Kiara Advani Hails Hubby Sidharth Malhotra As Her 'Love And Light': Fans Cannot Stop Gushing Over Couple's PDA
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKiara Advani Hails Hubby Sidharth Malhotra As Her 'Love And Light': Fans Cannot Stop Gushing Over Couple's PDA

Kiara Advani Hails Hubby Sidharth Malhotra As Her 'Love And Light': Fans Cannot Stop Gushing Over Couple's PDA

Since their marriage in February 2023, Sidharth and Kiara have been serving couple goals to the internet and their die-hard fandoms

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 12, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
article-image

Satyaprem Ki Katha actor Kiara Advani took to Instagram to wish fans and her fraternity, a Happy Diwali, while also seizing the opportunity to compliment her husband and Shershah co-star Sidharth Malhotra.

In possibly one of the cutest captions that will surely make their fans gush like crazies, the 31-year old actress called Sidharth, her 'love and light'.

Check out her post below:

Read Also
Hottest Couples At Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash: Sidharth-Kiara To Vijay-Tamannaah
article-image

The pictures accompanying the post have been clearly taken during the night when fashion designer and now upcoming filmmaker Manish Malhotra hosted a giant Diwali bash for the film fraternity.

As soon as Kiara shared her post, fans of both actors took to the comment section to leave their reactions.

One user wrote, 'Stunning'

Another comment hailed the couple as 'Bollywood Royalty'.

Another comment read, "Undoubtedly the best couple in bollywood"

Manish himself commented saying, "Your first Diwali after marriage .. lots of love and blessings."

Celebrated stylist Tanya Ghavri shared, "Happy Diwali cuties"

Kiara's go-to make-up artist and 4 AM pal Lekha Gupta wrote, "Happy Diwali my darlings"

Read Also
Sid-Kiara reception meme: Twitterati compare B-town beauties' fashion game to 'Toor, Masoor dal'
article-image

It's been heartwarming for fans, the media and the film industry to witness the beautiful relationship that the lovebirds share. Their wedding pictures emerged as Instagram's most-liked post Since their wedding on February 7, 2023, the couple have been celebrating many milestone firsts together. Recently, they observed their first Karva Chauth in Sid's Delhi residence. The couple are also ringing in the Diwali 2023 festivities with Sid's family.

ON THE WORK FRONT

While Sid is gearing up for Yodha next opposite Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna, Kiara has Game Changer opposite Ram Charan.

Read Also
PHOTOS: Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Arrive In Delhi For Their First Diwali Post-Wedding 
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Israel TV Series Fauda Crew Member Matan Meir Killed On Duty In Gaza

Israel TV Series Fauda Crew Member Matan Meir Killed On Duty In Gaza

Kiara Advani Hails Hubby Sidharth Malhotra As Her 'Love And Light': Fans Cannot Stop Gushing Over...

Kiara Advani Hails Hubby Sidharth Malhotra As Her 'Love And Light': Fans Cannot Stop Gushing Over...

Tiger 3 Review: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Starrer Is An Entertaining Actioner That Works In Parts

Tiger 3 Review: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Starrer Is An Entertaining Actioner That Works In Parts

VIDEO: Sidhu Moose Wala Song 'Watch Out' Gets Released, Singer's Parents Get Emotional After...

VIDEO: Sidhu Moose Wala Song 'Watch Out' Gets Released, Singer's Parents Get Emotional After...

Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela Host Jr. NTR, Venkatesh, Mahesh Babu At Their Diwali Bash, Namrata...

Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela Host Jr. NTR, Venkatesh, Mahesh Babu At Their Diwali Bash, Namrata...