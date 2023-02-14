Sid-Kiara reception meme: Twitterati compare B-town beauties' fashion game to 'Toor, Masoor dal' | Twitter- SwatKat

When it comes to fashion, we all look to our favourite Bollywood celebrities for fashion inspiration. But sometimes, the bizarre fashion of these B-town celebrities initiate a meme fest on the social media.

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently got married on Feb 7 and hosted a lavish reception party in Mumbai's St. Regis hotel on February 12 for their industry friends.

Bollywood divas wore similar colour shimmery sarees and the Twitter users drew the comparison of these outfits to different kinds of dals (lentils) that too look almost similar.

A Twitterati SwatKat made a collage of four actresses, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Kriti Sanon who were dressed in similar coloured outfits. The post was captioned as, "Toor dal, Masoor dal, Arhar dal, Chana dal."

Look at the post below:

Toor dal, Masoor dal, Arhar dal, Chana dal 🤌 pic.twitter.com/k4qqM3B6Xv — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) February 13, 2023

Since being shared, the tweet has accumulated over 318.7K views and 5,954 likes. It also, received many comments.

Read the hilarious comments of the Twitter users to this post below:

Me in general store pic.twitter.com/Kp8gb9mccr — Vibs (@Vaibhav_m85) February 13, 2023

Ye sab alag alag dal hoti hain kya ? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jRJ52DzGxO — KisiKo PataNahi Chalega ❇️ (@wallaAlhabiba) February 13, 2023

A Twitter pointed out an error in the post and commented that Toor dal and Arhar dal are one and the same.

Arhar dal aur toor dal ek he hoti hai 🤦‍♀️ — Delhi Wali Didi🇮🇳 (@Delhiwalididi) February 13, 2023

Why are they all dressed in curtains, though? — Tarun Raju (@btarunr) February 13, 2023

Masoor dal can very well be distinguished from the rest. Baki dunno 🤭 — Tamolina (@Tamy1203) February 13, 2023

