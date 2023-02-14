Mumbai Police hilarious response to a Twitter user asking them, 'Will you be my Valentine?' | Rediff.com

Mumbai police is quite active on social media, on both of their Instagram and Twitter accounts. Time and again, they keep entertaining the Mumbaikars with their savage and hilarious posts on social media. Whether it is Ganeshotsav or Diwali or New Year, their posts are witty aiming to create awareness.

This time, on Valentine's Day, a Twitter user samuel3real asked Mumbai police; "Will you be my Valentine?"

On this Mumbai police responded that they will love to but they can’t be committed to just one, but each and every Mumbaikar.

Read the post by Mumbai police below:

Why not @samuel3real ? We would love to. Hope you don’t mind not getting undivided attention. As we can’t be committed to just one, but each and every Mumbaikar 😊 https://t.co/3Yj9uYaSbY — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 14, 2023

The post have received 10.3k views so far and many Twitter users started commenting on the post. One user tagged the Mumbai police and samuel3real and commented, "Isko ache se valentine bano. Jai hind." Another user said, "Good one." Third user posted heart emojis.

On the occasion of Promise Day, on Feb 11, a part of Valentine's week (Feb 7-14), Mumbai Police shared the following post, which means that they will always be at the service of Mumbaikars.

'Sadrakshanaya Khalnigranay'



Not just a 'promise day' tweet but an everyday promise. #PromiseDay — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 11, 2023

On Feb 12, on-duty officers and staff at Vile Parle Police Station found the relatives of an 65-year-old missing woman.

