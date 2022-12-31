Mumbai Traffic Police posts savage tweets about 'Drinking and driving' on New Year

e-Paper Get App
With New Year around and Mumbaikars' party mode being on now; the intelligent Mumbai Traffic Police shared savage tweets to spread awareness about no to drinking and driving with #DontDrinkAndDrive

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 01:05 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Traffic Police's posts savage tweets about 'no to drink and drive' on New Year |
Mumbai Traffic Police has always been active not only in reality but also on social media. Time and again, they share posts related to the occasion whether it is Ganeshotsav, Christmas or any other festival; trying to align both and spread awareness. With New Year around and Mumbaikars' party mode being on now; the intelligent Mumbai Traffic Police shared tweets to spread awareness about no to drinking and driving.

They took the reference of liquor drinks such as Mojito, LIIT, Margarita and created savage and funny tweets to create awareness about #DontDrinkAndDrive.

Look at their tweets below:

They captioned the Mojito tweet as, "This 'moh'maya has grave consequences."

They captioned the LIIT tweet as, "You might have to spend 'long' nights behind 'bars'."

They captioned the Margarita tweet as, "It is a one 'marg' ticket to the lockup!"

article-image

