PHOTOS: Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Arrive In Delhi For Their First Diwali Post-Wedding 

By: ANI | November 11, 2023
This will be the first Diwali after marriage for actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, and the couple has arrived in Delhi to celebrate the festival with their family.
Kiara along with Sidharth and her parents was spotted exiting Delhi airport earlier on Saturday. They were also clicked by Mumbai-based paps before their boarded flight.
They all were all smiles as they were clicked by paps today. Kiara looked elegant in a pink pastel suit.
On the other hand, her hubby Sidharth exuded cool vibes in a check shirt that he paired with a white T-shirt and blue cargo pants.
Fans are eagerly excited to see Kiara celebrating Diwali at her "sasural" in Delhi.
Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The two fell in love with each other during the shoot of their film 'Shershaah'.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in his upcoming film 'Yodha'. Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'.
Kiara will be seen in the upcoming 'Game Changer' alongside 'RRR' actor Ram Charan and an action thriller film 'War 2' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.
Photos by Varinder Chawla
