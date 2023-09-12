KH234: Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Dulquer Salmaan To Star In Kamal Haasan-Starrer?

While Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is deliberating between filmmakers Mani Ratnam and H Vinoth for his next film, buzz suggests that the actor is likely to helm work for the former's film first. The said film will see Haasan and Ratnam team up together after their iconic 1987 film Nayagan, which catapulted the actor to superstar status.

Read Also Kamal Haasan Wishes His Indian Director S. Shankar On His 60th Birthday

If social media speculation is to be believed, grapevine now suggests that the film is likely to rope in Trisha Krishnan as the film's leading lady with pivotal roles to be essayed by Jayam Ravi and Dulquer Salmaan. The film was announced on Haasan's birthday, last year but official details about the cast and the team of the film are yet to be finalised.

If this casting falls through then Ratnam will also collaborate with his Ponniyin Selvan and O Kadhal Kanmani actors again.

KH234 will be bankrolled by Udhayanidhi Stalin's banner Red Giant Movies and Haasan's home banner Raaj Kamal Films International. Ratnam, R Mahendran and Siva Ananth will also lend their weight behind the project as co-producers. Speaking about his association with Stalin, Haasan had expressed, “Working with like-minded individuals is stimulating. Looking forward to presenting this project along with Udhayanidhi Stalin.”

Read Also Kamal Haasan Or Rajinikanth As Ken? AI Reimagines Tamil Superstars In Barbieverse

Echoing his sentiment, Stalin had also stated, “It is an honour for me to join hands with both Mani sir and Kamal sir. They are the pride of Tamil cinema."

Meanwhile, Haasan will work on his Vinoth’s next. Prior to this film, Vinoth had helmed Thunivu with Thala Ajith. The film is likely to go on the floors in October.

Read Also Dulquer Salmaan Overwhelmed By Hometown Love In Kochi During King Of Kotha Promotions: SEE PHOTOS

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)