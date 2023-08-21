Dulquer Salmaan Overwhelmed By Hometown Love In Kochi During King Of Kotha Promotions: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 21, 2023
In a heartfelt carousel post shared by heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan on his Instagram account, the actor expressed joy over the feeling of homecoming during the Kochi league of promotions for his upcoming production King Of Kotha. More pictures ahead
Instagram: Dulquer Salmaan
The actor is seen shaking a leg here with Ritika Singh on the chartbuster song Kalapakkaara
Instagram: Dulquer Salmaan
This is an adorable picture of Salmaan and co-star Aishwarya Lekshmi having a hearty laugh together
Instagram: Dulquer Salmaan
The ladies seem to be content in the august company of their handsome co-star
Instagram: Dulquer Salmaan
The actor thanked the crowd in Kochi for their affectionate turn-out. For the unversed, the actor resides in the coastal town
Instagram: Dulquer Salmaan
The actor makes an electrifying entry onto the stage with his now famous KOK bike
Instagram: Dulquer Salmaan
Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, KOK traces the story of a fictional town of crime, where two friends are pit against each other for the ultimate quest of power
Instagram: Dulquer Salmaan
The film releases in cinemas on August 24, 2023
Instagram: Dulquer Salmaan
Thanks For Reading!