Dulquer Salmaan Overwhelmed By Hometown Love In Kochi During King Of Kotha Promotions: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 21, 2023

In a heartfelt carousel post shared by heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan on his Instagram account, the actor expressed joy over the feeling of homecoming during the Kochi league of promotions for his upcoming production King Of Kotha. More pictures ahead

Instagram: Dulquer Salmaan

The actor is seen shaking a leg here with Ritika Singh on the chartbuster song Kalapakkaara

Instagram: Dulquer Salmaan

This is an adorable picture of Salmaan and co-star Aishwarya Lekshmi having a hearty laugh together

Instagram: Dulquer Salmaan

The ladies seem to be content in the august company of their handsome co-star

Instagram: Dulquer Salmaan

The actor thanked the crowd in Kochi for their affectionate turn-out. For the unversed, the actor resides in the coastal town

Instagram: Dulquer Salmaan

The actor makes an electrifying entry onto the stage with his now famous KOK bike

Instagram: Dulquer Salmaan

Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, KOK traces the story of a fictional town of crime, where two friends are pit against each other for the ultimate quest of power

Instagram: Dulquer Salmaan

The film releases in cinemas on August 24, 2023

Instagram: Dulquer Salmaan

