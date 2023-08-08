Kamal Haasan Or Rajinikanth As Ken? AI Reimagines Tamil Superstars In Barbieverse

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 08, 2023
London-based AI artist Jathursan Pirabakaran has reimagined leading Tamil actors and megastars as Ken from Barbieverse and the results are magical. See proof ahead
Instagram: jayprints
Ulaganayagan Ken? Why not? Because Kamal Haasan can be one rather convincingly
Imagine Ken flicking his sunnies the way Rajinikanth does
If Thalapathy Vijay played the loved character, then Ken would be an effortless dancer
Thala Ajith makes a sauve Ken
Dhanush can make common-man Ken seem very cool
If Ken was a hopeless romantic with dreamy eyes, Suriya is a perfect fit
Love how Vikram comes across as an uber cool Frenchman in his Ken avatar
If Silambarasan TR was Ken, then the character would be blessed with the most amazing baritone
Sivakarthikeyan as Ken would make for a charming dancer and lover
