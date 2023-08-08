Kamal Haasan Or Rajinikanth As Ken? AI Reimagines Tamil Superstars In Barbieverse

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 08, 2023

London-based AI artist Jathursan Pirabakaran has reimagined leading Tamil actors and megastars as Ken from Barbieverse and the results are magical. See proof ahead

Ulaganayagan Ken? Why not? Because Kamal Haasan can be one rather convincingly

Imagine Ken flicking his sunnies the way Rajinikanth does

If Thalapathy Vijay played the loved character, then Ken would be an effortless dancer

Thala Ajith makes a sauve Ken

Dhanush can make common-man Ken seem very cool

If Ken was a hopeless romantic with dreamy eyes, Suriya is a perfect fit

Love how Vikram comes across as an uber cool Frenchman in his Ken avatar

If Silambarasan TR was Ken, then the character would be blessed with the most amazing baritone

Sivakarthikeyan as Ken would make for a charming dancer and lover

