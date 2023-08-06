Pooja Hegde Channels Her Inner Barbie To Share Her Belief In Magic: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 06, 2023
The stunning Pooja Hegde caught on to the Barbiecore trend in a bodycon dress. See more pictures ahead
Instagram: Pooja Hegde
The 33-year old actress flaunted her enviable curves in this figure-hugging creation in a series of pictures on her Instagram. She captioned her post saying, "This Barbie believes in magic."
The plunging neckline complimented her frame well
The wavy hair and minimal make-up are a great fit for the colour as well
Hegde completed her look with silver metallic heels
Isn't she captivating enough?
Well, let's take another good look at her appearance, one more time?
Last seen opposite Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Pooja was to star in Guntur Kaaram opposite Mahesh Babu, but eventually walked out of the project. Currently, she has no new projects announced
