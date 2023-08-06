Pooja Hegde Channels Her Inner Barbie To Share Her Belief In Magic: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 06, 2023

The stunning Pooja Hegde caught on to the Barbiecore trend in a bodycon dress. See more pictures ahead

Instagram: Pooja Hegde

The 33-year old actress flaunted her enviable curves in this figure-hugging creation in a series of pictures on her Instagram. She captioned her post saying, "This Barbie believes in magic."

Instagram: Pooja Hegde

The plunging neckline complimented her frame well

Instagram: Pooja Hegde

The wavy hair and minimal make-up are a great fit for the colour as well

Instagram: Pooja Hegde

Hegde completed her look with silver metallic heels

Instagram: Pooja Hegde

Isn't she captivating enough?

Instagram: Pooja Hegde

Well, let's take another good look at her appearance, one more time?

Instagram: Pooja Hegde

Last seen opposite Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Pooja was to star in Guntur Kaaram opposite Mahesh Babu, but eventually walked out of the project. Currently, she has no new projects announced

Instagram: Pooja Hegde

Thanks For Reading!

SO SWEET: Pooja Hegde Greets Street Children Outside Mumbai Restaurant: SEE PHOTOS
Find out More