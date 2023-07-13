SO SWEET: Pooja Hegde Greets Street Children Outside Mumbai Restaurant: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 13, 2023

The 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' actress Pooja Hegde was spotted outside a popular Mumbai eatery. See more photos ahead

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Keeping her look casual, the 33-year old actress was seen in a white halter top-paired with tan-coloured pants

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Do not miss her well-toned abs

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The Pan-Indian actress graciously obliged the media for pictures

Photos by Varinder Chawla

But, what caught everyone's attention was how affectionately did she greet enthusiastic street children, who rushed to meet her

Photos by Varinder Chawla

She continued interacting and chatting with them even while her security continued to usher the kids aside

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The actress was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Salman Khan, which was a box-office failure

Photos by Varinder Chawla

She will be next seen in the Telugu film Jana Gana Mana opposite Vijay Devarakonda

Photos by Varinder Chawla

