SO SWEET: Pooja Hegde Greets Street Children Outside Mumbai Restaurant: SEE PHOTOS

The 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' actress Pooja Hegde was spotted outside a popular Mumbai eatery. See more photos ahead
Keeping her look casual, the 33-year old actress was seen in a white halter top-paired with tan-coloured pants
Do not miss her well-toned abs
The Pan-Indian actress graciously obliged the media for pictures
But, what caught everyone's attention was how affectionately did she greet enthusiastic street children, who rushed to meet her
She continued interacting and chatting with them even while her security continued to usher the kids aside
The actress was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Salman Khan, which was a box-office failure
She will be next seen in the Telugu film Jana Gana Mana opposite Vijay Devarakonda
