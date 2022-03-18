'KGF Chapter 2' song 'Toofan' to release on March 21

The most anticipated movie of the year 'KGF Chapter 2' is going to hit the big screens on April 14, 2022. Superstar Yash aka Rocky is back again with the mega canvas action-entertainer.

With the record-breaking success of the first film, the makers have shared a new poster of the film and have announced the release of the first song 'Toofan', which will be released on March 21.

Interestingly, the lyrical music video of ‘Toofan’ kickstarts the month-long countdown to KGF Chapter 2’s release. The producers of the movie, Hombale Films have said, that this song will set the tone for the second instalment of 'KGF' franchise.

'KGF Chapter 1', known for its astute direction, cutting-edge special effects, had action sequences on par with the global standards, next-level cinematography and the legendary performance by Yash who became synonymous with character Rocky.

The sequel 'K.G.F Chapter 2' also promises to carry the legacy ahead and out-do itself with a heavyweight ensemble starcast including Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj.

The period action film written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films is all set to release nationwide on April 14, 2022.

'KGF Chapter 2' will be presented in north India markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films, which are the biggest leading production and distribution houses in India.

The sequel will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. The movie’s trailer is going to be launched on March 27, 2022.

