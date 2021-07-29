On Sanjay Dutt's birthday, 'KGF Chapter 2' makers reveal new look of 'Adheera'

The makers of the upcoming multilingual film 'KGF: Chapter 2' released a new poster showing Sanjay Dutt's character 'Adheera' in all his glory on Thursday. The poster was released to mark the birthday celebration of Sanjay Dutt, who turned in a year older today.

Taking to their social media handles, Excel Entertainment shared, "War is meant for progress, even the vultures will agree with me" - #Adheera, Happy Birthday @duttsanjay"