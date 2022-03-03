Trailer of Yash, Sanjay Dutt's 'KGF Chapter 2' to release on THIS date in March

‘KGF Chapter 2’ is one of the most awaited pan-India films releasing this year.

Building the anticipation and curiosity of fans, the makers have announced the launch date of the action-packed trailer of the movie.

Sharing this big news on social media, director Prashanth Neel posted, “There is always a thunder before the storm! #KGFChapter2 trailer on March 27th at 6.40 pm. #KGFTrailerOnMar27”.

Along with the big announcement, the makers also launched a creative of Yash in which he looks intense and is all set to take on his enemies this time.

'KGF Chapter 1' in 2018 set the benchmark with a wave of fans that was created, every diligent fan of the film kept asking for part 2. Now, the release date announcement and trailer launch of the film will put an end to all speculations and rumours.

The film stars Yash and Sanjay Dutt along with Raveena Tandon, which is going to be a sight to behold.

It’s Presented by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar from Excel Entertainment and AA Films. It is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, Homable Films.

The silver screens will witness history with the release of ‘KGF Chapter 2’ on April 14, 2022, in cinemas worldwide.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 02:19 PM IST