 KBC 15: Suhana Khan Gives Wrong Answer About Dad Shah Rukh Khan, Leaves Amitabh Bachchan In Shock
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKBC 15: Suhana Khan Gives Wrong Answer About Dad Shah Rukh Khan, Leaves Amitabh Bachchan In Shock

KBC 15: Suhana Khan Gives Wrong Answer About Dad Shah Rukh Khan, Leaves Amitabh Bachchan In Shock

Suhana Khan promoted her recent release The Archies on the latest episode of Amitabh Bachchan‘s Kaun Banega Crorepati 15.

IANSUpdated: Friday, December 15, 2023, 07:16 PM IST
article-image
KBC 15: Suhana Khan Gives Wrong Answer About Dad Shah Rukh Khan, Leaves Amitabh Bachchan In Shock | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Suhana Khan, who graced the quiz based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' was left embarrassed as she was not able to answer a question on her superstar father Shah Rukh Khan.

Suhana, who made her acting debut with the movie 'The Archies', came on the show along with the director Zoya Akhtar and other star cast-- Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, DOT, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda.

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan Visits Shirdi Sai Baba Temple With Daughter Suhana Khan Ahead Of Dunki Release; Video...
article-image
Read Also
The Archies Review: Zoya Akhtar Brings The Perfect Christmas Movie Date That Is Contemporary And...
article-image

During the Super Sandook round, Zoya, Suhana and Vedang were asked: "Shah Rukh Khan has not yet received which of these honours?" The options given were- Padma Shri, Legion of Honour, L'Etoile d'Or +, and Volpi Cup.

Suhana gave the wrong answer and said 'Padma Shri'. The correct answer was Volpi Cup. Host of the show Amitabh Bachchan was left surprised by Suhana's cluelessness about her father SRK.

The 'Sarkar' actor said: "The daughter doesn't know what awards her father has received. Her father just told her that the person sitting in front of her has played his father's role. So ask him to take it easy with the questions. I asked such an easy question. But she couldn't answer."

Amitabh continued and said: "And in 2005, Shah Rukh Khan received Padma Shri." "Kaun Banega Crorepati 15" airs on Sony.

Read Also
Proud Dad Shah Rukh Khan Wears The Archies T-Shirt To Promote Daughter Suhana Khan's Debut Film...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Tannaz Davoodi? Meet The Face Of The Viral Animal Song Jamal Kudu

Who Is Tannaz Davoodi? Meet The Face Of The Viral Animal Song Jamal Kudu

Proud Dad Shah Rukh Khan Cheers On As Youngest Child AbRam Khan Mimics His Signature Pose

Proud Dad Shah Rukh Khan Cheers On As Youngest Child AbRam Khan Mimics His Signature Pose

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Midnight Black Saree At Leading News Conclave: PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Midnight Black Saree At Leading News Conclave: PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt Embraces The Laddoo Pila Vibes At Best Friend's Wedding Ceremony: PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt Embraces The Laddoo Pila Vibes At Best Friend's Wedding Ceremony: PHOTOS

VIDEO: Brazilian Gospel Singer Pedro Henrique Dies During Live Performance On Stage, Spectators...

VIDEO: Brazilian Gospel Singer Pedro Henrique Dies During Live Performance On Stage, Spectators...