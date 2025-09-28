'Artists Stay Alive In Our Hearts Forever': Shilpa Rao Pays Tribute To Zubeen Garg, Sings Ya Ali At Ziro Festival

Instagram: Shilpa Rao

During the Ziro Festival, Shilpa Rao paid tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg. She sang Zubeen's famous song Ya Ali live for the audience. The National Award-winning singer took to Instagram to share the video of her tribute, and wrote, "Artists stay alive in our hearts forever as they stand for music, freedom and love. Zubeen Da we love you (sic)."

Shilpa's video has gone viral and Zubeen's fans have become very emotional. Check out the video below...

Netizens React To Shilpa Rao's Video

Fans of Zubeen are praising Shilpa for this special tribue. A netizen commented on the video, "Zubeen Da is smiling from heaven seeing this @shilparao ❤️❤️❤️❤️😭😭😭 moved me to tears (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Beautiful rendition and tribute to Zubeen da. Thank you (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Class act ma'am, thankyou. Joi Zubeen Da, Joi Aai Axom (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Zubeen Garg Death

Zubeen passed away on September 19, 2025, in Singapore. He died due to a scuba diving mishap. His death shocked his fans, the whole of Assam and the music industry mourned his demise.

PM Modi's Trubite Zubeen Garg

On Sunday, September 28, 2025, during the 126th episode of Mann Ki Baat, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a tribute to Zubeen. He said, “Amidst Assam celebrating the birth centenary of Bhupen Hazarika, a few days ago, a moment of sadness too descended. People are mourning the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg."

“Zubeen Garg was a renowned singer who made his mark across the country. He had a deep connection with Assamese culture. Zubeen Garg will always remain etched in our memories, and his music will continue to captivate generations to come," PM Modi further added.