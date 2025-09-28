 'Artists Stay Alive In Our Hearts Forever': Shilpa Rao Pays Tribute To Zubeen Garg, Sings Ya Ali At Ziro Festival
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Artists Stay Alive In Our Hearts Forever': Shilpa Rao Pays Tribute To Zubeen Garg, Sings Ya Ali At Ziro Festival

'Artists Stay Alive In Our Hearts Forever': Shilpa Rao Pays Tribute To Zubeen Garg, Sings Ya Ali At Ziro Festival

Zubeen Garg's death has shocked one and all. His demise is a big loss for the Indian music industry. Recently, at the Ziro Festival, National Award winner Shilpa Rao paid tribute to Zubeen by singing Ya Ali live. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 11:14 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Shilpa Rao

During the Ziro Festival, Shilpa Rao paid tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg. She sang Zubeen's famous song Ya Ali live for the audience. The National Award-winning singer took to Instagram to share the video of her tribute, and wrote, "Artists stay alive in our hearts forever as they stand for music, freedom and love. Zubeen Da we love you (sic)."

Shilpa's video has gone viral and Zubeen's fans have become very emotional. Check out the video below...

Read Also
Zubeen Garg Death Investigation: CID Questions Nishita Goswami, Actress SLAMS Singer's Manager...
article-image

Netizens React To Shilpa Rao's Video

Fans of Zubeen are praising Shilpa for this special tribue. A netizen commented on the video, "Zubeen Da is smiling from heaven seeing this @shilparao ❤️❤️❤️❤️😭😭😭 moved me to tears (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Gautam Gambhir's Fiery Reaction Viral After Tilak Varma's Decisive Last-Over Six Off Haris Rauf's Bowling; Video
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Gautam Gambhir's Fiery Reaction Viral After Tilak Varma's Decisive Last-Over Six Off Haris Rauf's Bowling; Video
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Indian Players Once Again Refuse To Shake Hands With Pakistani Counterparts After Humiliating Them With 5-Wicket Win; Watch Video
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Indian Players Once Again Refuse To Shake Hands With Pakistani Counterparts After Humiliating Them With 5-Wicket Win; Watch Video
'Targeted Attack On Christians': US President Donald Trump REACTS To 'Horrendous' Shooting At Grand Blanc Church In Michigan - VIDEO
'Targeted Attack On Christians': US President Donald Trump REACTS To 'Horrendous' Shooting At Grand Blanc Church In Michigan - VIDEO
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Tilak Varma's Masterful 69* Helps Team India Secure Hat-trick Of Wins Over Pakistan, Clinch 9th Title
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Tilak Varma's Masterful 69* Helps Team India Secure Hat-trick Of Wins Over Pakistan, Clinch 9th Title

Another Instagram user wrote, "Beautiful rendition and tribute to Zubeen da. Thank you (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Class act ma'am, thankyou. Joi Zubeen Da, Joi Aai Axom (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Zubeen Garg Death

Zubeen passed away on September 19, 2025, in Singapore. He died due to a scuba diving mishap. His death shocked his fans, the whole of Assam and the music industry mourned his demise.

Read Also
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar & Zubeen Garg During Mann Ki Baat;...
article-image

PM Modi's Trubite Zubeen Garg

On Sunday, September 28, 2025, during the 126th episode of Mann Ki Baat, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a tribute to Zubeen. He said, “Amidst Assam celebrating the birth centenary of Bhupen Hazarika, a few days ago, a moment of sadness too descended. People are mourning the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg."

“Zubeen Garg was a renowned singer who made his mark across the country. He had a deep connection with Assamese culture. Zubeen Garg will always remain etched in our memories, and his music will continue to captivate generations to come," PM Modi further added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahi Thi 2 Written Update, September 28: Pari Blackmails Noina

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahi Thi 2 Written Update, September 28: Pari Blackmails Noina

'Artists Stay Alive In Our Hearts Forever': Shilpa Rao Pays Tribute To Zubeen Garg, Sings Ya Ali At...

'Artists Stay Alive In Our Hearts Forever': Shilpa Rao Pays Tribute To Zubeen Garg, Sings Ya Ali At...

Mahesh Manjrekar's Ex-Wife Deepa Mehta Passes Away; Son Satya Shares, 'I Miss You Mumma'

Mahesh Manjrekar's Ex-Wife Deepa Mehta Passes Away; Son Satya Shares, 'I Miss You Mumma'

Selena Gomez Chooses Grandfather To Walk Her Down the Aisle, Leaving Mom Mandy Teefey 'Shattered'

Selena Gomez Chooses Grandfather To Walk Her Down the Aisle, Leaving Mom Mandy Teefey 'Shattered'

'Best Papa In The World': Ranbir Kapoor Gets A Special Birthday Card From Raha

'Best Papa In The World': Ranbir Kapoor Gets A Special Birthday Card From Raha