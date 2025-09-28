'Best Papa In The World': Ranbir Kapoor Gets A Special Birthday Card From Raha

Ranbir Kapoor

On Sunday, September 28, 2025, Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 43rd birthday. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to wish her hubby and shared some beautiful pictures. However, one picture that grabbed our attention the most was the special birthday card made for Ranbir by Raha.

Alia captioned the post as, "happy birthday our whole and soul (sic)." Along with Raha's birthday card for Ranbir, the actress also shared a beautiful romantic picture with her husband. Check out the post below...

Netizens React To Alia Bhatt's Birthday Post For Ranbir

Netizens are showring a lot of love on Alia and Ranbir in the comments. A netizen commented on the post, "Everything a man can dream of is in these three photos (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "BUNNY with his real life NAINA (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Raha' cute lil card. Life in full circle (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Ranbir celebrated his birthday with the media and fans by cutting a cake. The videos of the same have gone viral on social media. Well, netizens are going gaga over Ranbir's look as they feel that even at 43, the actor looks young and so handsome. Check out the videos below...

Ranbir Kapoor Upcoming Movies

On the work front, Ranbir has films like Love & War, Ramyana Part 1 and Part 2, and Animal Park lined up. Love & War, which is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali also stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. The movie is slated to release in March next year, and currently it is in production.

Meanwhile, Ramayana part 1 will release on Diwali next year, and the part 2 will hit the big screens on Diwali 2027. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol in the lead roles. The first glimpse of the movie was released a couple of months ago, and it received a fantastic response.

According to report, Ranbir will also be seen in Dhoom 4, but the film is not yet officially announced. And of course, Sandeep Reddy Venga's Animal Park is also lined up.