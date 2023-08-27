 KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan-Zeenat Aman’s Song ‘Do Lafzon Ki’ Inspired A Contestant To Participate In The Show
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan-Zeenat Aman’s Song ‘Do Lafzon Ki’ Inspired A Contestant To Participate In The Show

KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan-Zeenat Aman’s Song ‘Do Lafzon Ki’ Inspired A Contestant To Participate In The Show

The special 'KBC Play Along' episode featured Saurabh, a Finance Executive, who seized the coveted hot seat. As Amitabh welcomed him, curiosity swirled around the life-changing dream Saurabh held close to his heart.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 27, 2023, 07:18 PM IST
article-image

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: In the most recent episode of 'KBC 15', contestant Saurabh Sengupta from Durg, Chhattisgarh, unveiled a touching dream inspired by none other than the iconic host himself, Amitabh Bachchan.

The special 'KBC Play Along' episode featured Saurabh, a Finance Executive, who seized the coveted hot seat. As Amitabh welcomed him, curiosity swirled around the life-changing dream Saurabh held close to his heart.

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan Spills The Beans On Working With Amitabh Bachchan After 17 Years: 'Inspired &...
article-image

AMITABH AS INSPIRATION TO HIS ROMANTIC ASPIRATIONS

With a sparkle in his eyes, Saurabh shared, “I have an affinity for cooking; it's a beloved hobby of mine. My dream is to open my own restaurant. But there's another dream that's been quietly flourishing within me – taking my girlfriend on a romantic Gondola ride in Venice.”

Amitabh Bachchan's trademark exclamation, "Ohhh hooo," echoed the collective sentiment of the audience. Saurabh confessed, “Sir, you are the inspiration behind this romantic aspiration of mine.”

Amidst chuckles, Amitabh responded, “I understand. Just make sure to serenade your girlfriend and not mistake her for Zeenat Aman. You wouldn't want any mix-ups there.”

Read Also
Zeenat Aman Shares 'Words Of Wisdom' For Men: 'Don't Be Afraid To...'
article-image

GONDOLA RIDE IN VENICE & AMITABH-ZEENAT CONNECT

For those unfamiliar, Saurabh's dream was intricately linked to a vintage moment in Amitabh Bachchan's filmography. The contestant referenced Amitabh's 1979 crime-action film 'The Great Gambler,' directed by Shakti Samanta.

The film's narrative delved into international intrigue, featuring Amitabh in a double role alongside the enchanting Zeenat Aman. The iconic song 'Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani' was shot on a Gondola gliding through Venice's Grand Canal, a scene that etched its place in Bollywood history.

Read Also
Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan To Shah Rukh Khan Fan, ‘Aap Kya Samajhti Hain…’
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans With A Smile Outside Jalsa

Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans With A Smile Outside Jalsa

Here's How Arjun Rampal REACTED To Ranveer Singh Playing The Lead in Don 3

Here's How Arjun Rampal REACTED To Ranveer Singh Playing The Lead in Don 3

'I Wasn't Getting Work': Sunny Deol Reveals His Real Struggle Began After Gadar Released

'I Wasn't Getting Work': Sunny Deol Reveals His Real Struggle Began After Gadar Released

KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan-Zeenat Aman’s Song ‘Do Lafzon Ki’ Inspired A Contestant To...

KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan-Zeenat Aman’s Song ‘Do Lafzon Ki’ Inspired A Contestant To...

Taali Actress Sushmita Sen Says ‘I’m Complete In Myself’ While Explaining What ‘Love’...

Taali Actress Sushmita Sen Says ‘I’m Complete In Myself’ While Explaining What ‘Love’...