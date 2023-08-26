Shah Rukh Khan Spills The Beans On Working With Amitabh Bachchan After 17 Years: 'Inspired & Blessed'

Two of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, are all set to collaborate once again after 17 long years, and their picture together from their upcoming project went viral on the internet on Saturday, sending netizens into a tizzy.

SRK and Big B had last shared the screen in the 2006 film 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', and the two have given Bollywood some of its most iconic films together.

SRK and Big B have starred in several hits, including the iconic 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Mohabbatein', 'Bhootnath', 'Veer Zaara', and 'Paheli'.

Read Also Mumbai Police Deployed Outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat Due To Protests Against His Online Gaming Ad

SRK on working with Amitabh

On Saturday, a photo of SRK and Big B from a shoot went viral on the internet and fans could not keep their calm.

While they bombarded the social media handles of both the actors with queries regarding the project, neither of them commented on it, keeping the mystery alive.

In the photo, both SRK and Big B can be seen running, wearing black coats, and with two cars in the background.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During his #AskSRK session on Twitter, Shah Rukh finally spilled some beans on the collaboration. While he did not reveal what the project was, he gushed that it was fun to work with the megastar.

"It was soooooooo much fun to work with @SrBachchan after so many years. Came back from the shoot inspired and blessed. And just to let u know he beat me in the run!!!!" SRK tweeted.

SRK and Big B's upcoming films

On the work front, SRK is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Jawan', which marks his first collaboration with director Atlee. The film is set to hit the silver screens on September 7.

Besides, he also has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki', and a cameo in Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Big B will be next seen in 'Project K', co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Read Also Top Actors Who Never Bagged National Awards: Shah Rukh Khan To Deepika Padukone

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)