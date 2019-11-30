KBC 11 finale: Last contestant quits Amitabh Bachchan's show on Rs 12.5 lakh question

Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, television reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 11 witnessed it's grand finale yesterday night, on November 29. However, we had no crorepati as the last contestant, Sukhvinder Kaur quit the show for Rs. 12.5 lakhs.

Unfortunate to not know the answer to the question which could have given her Rs 25 lakhs, Sukhvinder decided not to take a risk and quit the show with a good amount for herself.