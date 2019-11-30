KBC 11 finale: Last contestant quits Amitabh Bachchan's show on Rs 12.5 lakh question

Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, television reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 11 witnessed it's grand finale yesterday night, on November 29. However, we had no crorepati as the last contestant, Sukhvinder Kaur quit the show for Rs. 12.5 lakhs.
Unfortunate to not know the answer to the question which could have given her Rs 25 lakhs, Sukhvinder decided not to take a risk and quit the show with a good amount for herself.
The question was "Which nobel peace prize winning non-governmental organisation was founded by Peter Benson in 1961 in Britain?" Answer being 'Amnesty International', which the contestant had no idea about.
However, the show ended on a happy and satisfied note with the last Karamveer Special episode. Bib B had author, entreprenuer and a social worker Sudha Murthy as the guest on hotseat. Even she won Rs 25 lakhs out of the game show.
With a beautiful journey with many intellectual checks and 4 crorepatis, this season will be remembered as one of the most talked about KBC seasons of all time.
