KBC 11: Sudha Murty gifts Amitabh Bachchan a beautiful chadar stitched by Devadasis

In an upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Amitabh Bachchan will be welcoming Infosys Chief Sudha Murty.

In the episode, Sudha Murty went on to gift Amitabh Bachchan a beautiful chadar that was stitched by Devdasi women. In the episode that will air on November 29, Sudha Murty has also revealed that she’s a movie buff.

Sony Entertainment Television’s iconic show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, in its 11th season has enthralled the audience like never before. This season saw the best of contestants, the best of Karamveers and a whole lot of interesting and informative questions. As the show inches towards its season finale, for the upcoming Karamveer episode, Big B will welcome Infosys chief Sudha Murty to the hot seat.

In the episode Sudha Murty gifts Amitabh Bachchan a chadar. This chadar has a beautiful sentimental value as it is stitched by Devdasi women. Amitabh took to his blog to share a note about the beautiful gift. He wrote, "A chadar stitched by the women devadasis' whom Sudha ji has given a new life to...away from the old tradition where they were relegated to discrimination...and a gift for me to ever remember and be in awe of her tremendous work."

Big B actor also added, "Had to shoot 3 episodes yesterday and had the honour and privilege of being in the company of Sudha Narayan Murthy, the wife of Infosys Narayan Murthy and to hear and learn about her Foundation and the immense amount of work that she has done and is doing for the poor and underprivileged , in particular the succour and a fresh life she is giving to the ancient tradition of the 'Devdasis', and giving them a new beginning .."

Sudha Murty also revealed she’s one of us as she is a movie buzz too. She said, "I am a movie buff so I am really happy that I got to meet a great actor like Amitabh Bachchan. Winning or not winning is not a big deal but our main motive is to reach out people about the work we do."