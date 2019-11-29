KBC 11: Despite having two lifelines, Abinash Kumar gives wrong answer on Amitabh Bachchan's show

Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 has reached its climax with the second last episode aired last night, on Thursday.

This season saw 4 crorepatis and few of the most exciting contestants throughout. However, Abinash Kumar Mohanty from Orissa who sat on the hot seat last night had the most interesting game to play.

While Abinash had a very impressive run in the show with minimum usage of lifelines, his fortune seemed to be affected by bad luck. He used just one lifeline to reach the question providing Rs 12,50,000. However, it got him thinking a lot and he decided to use the second lifeline, the audience poll, which unfortunately wasn't a wise decision.