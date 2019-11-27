KBC 11: Sudha Murthy reveals, she was the only girl studying engineering with 599 boys

During their conversation on the show, Mr Bachchan addressed the fact that Sudhaji was the first-ever woman engineer from Hubli, yet she had to face a lot of flack for her choice of career. To which Sudhaji narrated the incident and how she tackled it all.

She said – “In 1968 I set my mind on engineering. My father was a professor and a doctor and my mother was a teacher in a school before she got married. I figured I love applied sciences therefore I should pursue engineering. My grandmother was aghast! She said if you do pursue this, we won’t be able to find a suitable match for you in our community. My father felt I will do good as a consulting doctor as my communication skills were good but my mother was banking on my mathematical skills and felt I should become a Mathematics professor so that I can manage a house also going forward – it won’t be too taxing. So everyone had a perspective and advise to share on my educational journey. Some people even commented that a girl opting for engineering is unimaginable, this is field meant for boys, how can this be allowed, and many such other things. But I had made up my mind.”

Her ordeal didn’t end here. She further added, “The college that I had applied to accommodated 600 students in total. And the batch that I was in had 599 boys and one girl which was me. The principal had to give me admission based on my marks. However, the admission came with a few clauses which were – I had to wear a saree through the course of engineering degree; I wasn’t supposed to go to the college canteen; I couldn’t talk to any boy in the college. The first clause wasn’t an issue for me and the second clause was the easiest – the canteen was so bad I anyway did not want to eat there. The third clause I strictly maintained for a year because after that the results came and since I was the rank holder, the boys started talking to me (laughs). But the most difficult part that I faced was that there was no girl’s washroom in the entire college. Now I thought if I raise this, my only option will be to drop out of college since any way everyone was against my decision to pursue engineering. I said to myself that I will adjust. I used to walk 2kms to reach my college at 7 am and once the college got over at 11 am, I used to walk back 2kms and then use the restroom. In these years, what I truly understood is the importance of a hygienic toilet because without a toilet only a woman can understand what hardships she has to face. This actually led me to build 16,000 toilets across various states once I became the chairman of Infosys Foundation.”