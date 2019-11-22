KBC 11: Amitabh Bachchan crowns Kangana Ranaut as 'number 1' actress

Legenday actor and Kaun Banega Crorepati show host, Amitabh Bachchan is know for praising each and every actor in the industry for their hard work and alent. However, the actor clearly revealed who his favourite female actor is by declaring Kangana Ranaut as the 'number one'.
Kangana was featured in the show as one of the questions had her voice. Bachchan asked "Which actress’s voice is this?" with the options Ameesha Patel, Kangana Ranaut, Preity Zinta and Kriti Sanon.
The audio has one of Kangana's interview where she said "I’ve received offers from so many parties. Even my grandfather was a big politician. But I have willingly not accepted (those offers) because I don’t want to do that. I don’t want to be a politician. I want to be a filmmaker. And that’s my primary goal right now."
Once the answer was revealed, the actor said "Kangana Ranaut ji is a very beautiful, number one and famous artist. She has won many awards including National Awards and Filmfare Awards."
Earlier, other actors including his own daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's names have also appeared on the show and Mr Bachchan has all kinds of adjectives for each one of them.
