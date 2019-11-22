KBC 11: Amitabh Bachchan crowns Kangana Ranaut as 'number 1' actress

The audio has one of Kangana's interview where she said "I’ve received offers from so many parties. Even my grandfather was a big politician. But I have willingly not accepted (those offers) because I don’t want to do that. I don’t want to be a politician. I want to be a filmmaker. And that’s my primary goal right now."

Once the answer was revealed, the actor said "Kangana Ranaut ji is a very beautiful, number one and famous artist. She has won many awards including National Awards and Filmfare Awards."

Earlier, other actors including his own daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's names have also appeared on the show and Mr Bachchan has all kinds of adjectives for each one of them.