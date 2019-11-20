KBC 11: Simple 6.4 lakh question came with a hint that Jitender Singh failed to answer on Amitabh Bachchan’s show

The latest episode on Amitabh Bachchan’s game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, saw Jitender Singh Chauhan from Delhi, who resumed playing as the rollover contestant.

Chauhan played well and won Rs 3,20,000, but failed to answer the eleventh question worth Rs 6,40,000.

The question that Jitender failed to answer was, “Which former Prime Minister said, “history will be kinder to me than the contemporary media”? Options were Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Rajiv Gandhi, Vishwanath Pratap Singh and Manmohan Singh.

Since he wasn’t sure about the answer, he used his final lifeline and flipped the question. The right answer to the question was Manmohan Singh.

After flipping the question, Jitender was asked, “Which country’s largest SUV and pickup truck manufacturer is Great Wall Motor Company Limited?” Options were China, South Korea, Japan and Malaysia. Since he was at the least risk zone, Jitender took the risk and gave South Korea as the answer. But it was the wrong answer. The correct answer was China.

The question came with the hint as ‘Great Wall’ which was quite obvious as it referred to The Great Wall of China. With this, Jitender Singh took home Rs 3,20,000.