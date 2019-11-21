KBC 11: Only Deepika Padukone fans can answer this Rs 6.4 lakh question that Prerana got wrong

Amitabh Bachchan’s popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11, saw Tuesday’s rollover contestant Prerana from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan. While she managed to win Rs 3,20,000 with the help of four lifelines, it was a question on Bollywood that didn’t let her win Rs 6,40,00.
The question was, ‘Who made her debut as a lead actress in a movie titled “Aishwarya”?’ Options were Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor. With no lifeline left, Prerana guessed it as Sonam Kapoor. The correct answer was Deepika Padukone.
Amitabh explained that Deepika made her debut in 2006, with a Kannada film called Aishwarya alongside Upendra, and Daisy Bopanna.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.
