Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas To Clash With Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha In December

The year 2023 proved to be blockbuster for Bollywood and actors and filmmakers are making sure that they end the year with a bang. The entire month of December this year is packed with much-anticipated releases, and films are set to clash at the box office almost every Friday.

On Tuesday, yet another clash was announced by the makers. Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas is all set to clash with Karan Johar's Yodha in December 2023.

Both the films are headlined by the biggest stars of the country, and audiences are now waiting with bated breath for the epic clash.

Sidharth vs Katrina this December

On Tuesday, the makers of Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, announced that the film is all set to hit the silver screens on December 8.

The film is touted to be a mystery thriller and fans are all excited to witness Katrina and Vijay on screen together for the first time.

And soon after the announcement, filmmaker Karan Johar too took to his social media handle to share that his upcoming actioner, Yodha, headlined by Sidharth Malhotra, is slated for a December 8 release, thus confirming the clash between the two stars.

Film clashes in December

Merry Christmas and Yodha are not the only films locking horns at the box office this December. On December 1, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal will hit the silver screens alongside Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.

The year is set to end with the biggest clash as both Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, and Salaar, starring Prabhas, have locked December 22 for their release.

Bollywood has thus promised a month full of entertainment and options for movie-lovers and it will also be interesting to see if one film will topple the another, or if they will successfully co-exist and end the year on a blockbuster note.