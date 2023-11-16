Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas Release Postponed To Jan 2024 |

Makers of the upcoming thriller film 'Merry Christmas' starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi have postponed the official release date of the film. On Thursday, the makers unveiled a new poster of the film and announced the film's new release date. Taking to Instagram, the makers shared the new poster which they captioned, "The wait is almost over! #MerryChristmas is making your winter merrier on January 12, 2024."

'Merry Christmas' will now hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

Earlier the film was slated to release on December 8, 2023.

In a joint statement shared by the makers, the team have expressed their deep love for this project and their unwavering commitment to delivering a truly exceptional cinematic experience, said, "We have made this film with a lot of love and passion like every filmmaker does however with the back to back movie releases and packed last two months of 2023, we have taken the decision to extend the season of joy and bring our film to the theatres on January 12, 2024".

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, 'Merry Christmas', a genre-defying tale from the director of Johnny Gaddaar, Badlapur, and Andhadhun. With the promise that it's as different from those films as they are from each other.

'Merry Christmas' is shot in two languages, with different supporting actors.

The Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. This will surely add an extra layer of anticipation for fans worldwide. The film also introduces Pari, a child actor.

Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte are seen in exciting cameos.