Katrina Kaif Is Pure Gold Dust In These Stunning Pictures From Her Diwali Celebrations: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 14, 2023

Superstar Katrina Kaif made for a pleasing sight as she took to her Instagram to share pictures from her extended Diwali celebrations

Instagram: Katrina Kaif

Wearing a mango yellow lehenga set by Devnaagri, the Tiger 3 actress had her hair up in a bun with loose strands flowing down her face

She opted for neutral make-up including a nude lip and peach cheeks. She went for the classic brown smokey eyes

With minimal jewellery but elaborate jhumkas, Katrina shows why she is the undisputed beauty

In this profile, Kat gives a brief glimpse of her backless blouse which carries pittan work embroidery that compliments her well

Earlier, the actress also shared a picture with hubby and Sam Bahadur actor Vicky Kaushal which sees the much-in-love couple hold hands

Katrina was also spotted at producer Kumar Taurani's Diwali bash in an elaborate Sabyasachi ensemble

Besides Diwali, Katrina also has the success of Tiger 3 to celebrate where she starred opposite Salman Khan

