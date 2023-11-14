Katrina Kaif Is Pure Gold Dust In These Stunning Pictures From Her Diwali Celebrations: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 14, 2023
Superstar Katrina Kaif made for a pleasing sight as she took to her Instagram to share pictures from her extended Diwali celebrations
Instagram: Katrina Kaif
Wearing a mango yellow lehenga set by Devnaagri, the Tiger 3 actress had her hair up in a bun with loose strands flowing down her face
She opted for neutral make-up including a nude lip and peach cheeks. She went for the classic brown smokey eyes
With minimal jewellery but elaborate jhumkas, Katrina shows why she is the undisputed beauty
In this profile, Kat gives a brief glimpse of her backless blouse which carries pittan work embroidery that compliments her well
Earlier, the actress also shared a picture with hubby and Sam Bahadur actor Vicky Kaushal which sees the much-in-love couple hold hands
Katrina was also spotted at producer Kumar Taurani's Diwali bash in an elaborate Sabyasachi ensemble
Besides Diwali, Katrina also has the success of Tiger 3 to celebrate where she starred opposite Salman Khan
