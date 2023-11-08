 'Katrina Kaif Has Same Glow As She Had In Yuvvraaj,' Says Subhash Ghai; Lauds Vicky Kaushal In Sam Bahadur (PHOTO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Katrina Kaif Has Same Glow As She Had In Yuvvraaj,' Says Subhash Ghai; Lauds Vicky Kaushal In Sam Bahadur (PHOTO)

'Katrina Kaif Has Same Glow As She Had In Yuvvraaj,' Says Subhash Ghai; Lauds Vicky Kaushal In Sam Bahadur (PHOTO)

Katrina Kaif and Subhash Ghai recently attended Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 05:49 PM IST
article-image
'Katrina Kaif Has Same Glow As She Had In Yuvvraaj,' Says Subhash Ghai; Lauds Vicky Kaushal In Sam Bahadur (PHOTO) | Photo Via Instagram

On November 7, film producer Ramesh Taurani hosted a Diwali party, just like every year. It was attended by many celebrities like Vidya Balan, Salman Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Rupali Ganguly, Govinda, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, among others.

Katrina Kaif also made a stunning appearance at Taurani's Diwali party. She wore a brown lehenga from Sabyasachi and finished off with minimal jewellery.

Now, Subhash Ghai, who also graced the Diwali bash, shared a photo with Katrina and heaped praises. He wrote, "Tu muskra jaha bhi hain. tu muskraa- I was happy to hv met our beautiful heroine #KATRINA KAIF with same glow n dignity as she carried in her 2nd film ‘ Yuvraaj’ in 2008. At Diwali party by ramesh taurani last eve."

Check it out:

Read Also
Tiger 3: Most Expensive Ticket For Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Film Costs THIS Whopping Amount In...
article-image
Read Also
Sam Bahadur Trailer: Vicky Kaushal Looks Fierce As He Transforms Into Sam Manekshaw (WATCH)
article-image

Further, Subhash lauded Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur and added, "Stay blessed katrina . Vicky looks great in #SAM BAHADUR ‘ trailer n wishing him great success. God bless u both."

Meanwhile, Katrina starred in Yuvvraaj, which was directed by Subhash Ghai in 2008. The film also featured Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Zayed Khan, and Boman Irani.

On the work front, Katrina is gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated film Tiger 3, alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. It is slated to hit the cinemas on November 12, 2023.

Read Also
Katrina Kaif Falls Prey To Deepfake, Morphed Towel Scene From Tiger 3 Goes Viral
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Akshay Kumar To Begin Filming For Housefull 5 In January 2024 In London: Report

Akshay Kumar To Begin Filming For Housefull 5 In January 2024 In London: Report

'Katrina Kaif Has Same Glow As She Had In Yuvvraaj,' Says Subhash Ghai; Lauds Vicky Kaushal In Sam...

'Katrina Kaif Has Same Glow As She Had In Yuvvraaj,' Says Subhash Ghai; Lauds Vicky Kaushal In Sam...

Glimpses From Sam Bahadur's Trailer Launch In New Delhi: PHOTOS

Glimpses From Sam Bahadur's Trailer Launch In New Delhi: PHOTOS

Singham Again: Kareena Kapoor Khan Returns As Avni In FIRST Look, Rohit Shetty Calls Her 'Singham's...

Singham Again: Kareena Kapoor Khan Returns As Avni In FIRST Look, Rohit Shetty Calls Her 'Singham's...

VIDEO: Is Salman Khan Hugging Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party? Here's The...

VIDEO: Is Salman Khan Hugging Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party? Here's The...