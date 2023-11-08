'Katrina Kaif Has Same Glow As She Had In Yuvvraaj,' Says Subhash Ghai; Lauds Vicky Kaushal In Sam Bahadur (PHOTO) | Photo Via Instagram

On November 7, film producer Ramesh Taurani hosted a Diwali party, just like every year. It was attended by many celebrities like Vidya Balan, Salman Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Rupali Ganguly, Govinda, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, among others.

Katrina Kaif also made a stunning appearance at Taurani's Diwali party. She wore a brown lehenga from Sabyasachi and finished off with minimal jewellery.

Now, Subhash Ghai, who also graced the Diwali bash, shared a photo with Katrina and heaped praises. He wrote, "Tu muskra jaha bhi hain. tu muskraa- I was happy to hv met our beautiful heroine #KATRINA KAIF with same glow n dignity as she carried in her 2nd film ‘ Yuvraaj’ in 2008. At Diwali party by ramesh taurani last eve."

Further, Subhash lauded Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur and added, "Stay blessed katrina . Vicky looks great in #SAM BAHADUR ‘ trailer n wishing him great success. God bless u both."

Meanwhile, Katrina starred in Yuvvraaj, which was directed by Subhash Ghai in 2008. The film also featured Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Zayed Khan, and Boman Irani.

On the work front, Katrina is gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated film Tiger 3, alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. It is slated to hit the cinemas on November 12, 2023.