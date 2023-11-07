Sam Bahadur Trailer: Vicky Kaushal Looks Fierce As He Transforms Into Sam Manekshaw (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

On November 7, 2023, the makers of Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead, unveiled the much-anticipated trailer today. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Neeraj Kabi, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and others.

The trailer was launched by Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi.

Sharing the trailer, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "To the Indian army, to the nation and its people, we present to you a glimpse into the life of India’s Greatest Soldier, Sam Manekshaw."

Check out Sam Bahadur's trailer:

In the trailer, apart from Vicky, one also gets a glimpse of Fatima Sana Shaikh, who plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and Sanya Malhotra, on the other hand, plays the role of Kaushal's wife Silloo Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie is based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, under the banner of RSVP Movies

Meanwhile, Sam Bahadur marks Vicky's second collaboration with Meghna Gulzar. The duo earlier collaborated on the spy thriller Raazi, which started Alia Bhatt in the lead. It was released in 2018.

Sam Bahadur is slated to release theatrically on December 1, 2023. Kaushal's film will be clashing with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal at the box office.

