Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal Shot With Real Army Personnel For Meghna Gulzar's Directorial

Vicky Kaushal, who is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Sam Bahadur, shot with real army personnel for Meghna Gulzar's directorial. The film, also starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, is based on the life of India’s First Fieldmarshall and military might, Sam Manekshaw.

The film does not feature any junior artists but real-life personnel of the armed forces and people from the defence force have also been cast. It was done as Meghna wanted to pay attention to minute detailing and to keep things authentic in the biopic.

The teaser of Sam Bahadur was unveiled by the makers last week and Vicky received widespread love from audiences for effortlessly bringing the iconic military figure to life. Fans were in awe of his acting skills that allowed him to seamlessly step into the shoes of Sam Manekshaw.

The teaser of Sam Bahadur offers a glimpse into the extraordinary tale of the legendary military leader and national hero. The film stars Fatima as former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, and Sanya as Sam Manekshaw's wife Siloo.

On essaying the lead role in the film, Vicky earlier said, "Playing the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is an immense responsibility and a huge honour. We’ve poured our hearts into bringing to life one of India’s great heroes on screen. I’m humbled to be a part of this project that is so inspiring. The teaser is just a short glimpse of the legend and the story will surely touch the hearts of the audiences.”

Produced by RSVP Movies, the film is all set to release worldwide on December 1, 2023, on the silver screens.

