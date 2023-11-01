Karwa Chauth 2023: Sonnalli Seygall On Her Love Story With Ashesh Sajnani, Secret To A Happy Marriage, & More |

Actress Sonnalli Seygall, who is known for films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Jai Mummy Di to name a few is celebrating her first Karwa Chauth with husband Ashesh L Sajnani. In an exclusive interaction with The Free Press Journal, Sonnalli shares her love story, the secret to a happy marriage, and more.

Excerpts:

It's your first Karwa Chauth, what are your plans for the day?

Ashesh and I find myself brimming with excitement. The festival is a meaningful time for us to come together as a couple, as well as with our families. Our preparations have been nothing short of a magical journey, from carefully choosing the perfect attire to savouring our sargi. For my very first sargi, I added a nutritious and wholesome touch by preparing a delicious oats kheer, ensuring lasting energy to embrace the day-long fast.

Oats Kheer Recipe

Ingredients –

300ml Skimmed Milk

150 gms Roasted Quaker Oats

1 tsp Honey (optional)

1 tsp Green Cardamom Powder

Mixed Dry Fruits (optional, as per preference)

Method –

Boil milk, and simmer for 10 minutes.

Add Quaker Oats and cook on a slow fire stirring continuously.

When kheer thickens to an even consistency, add honey (optional) and green cardamom.

Cook for a few more minutes, stirring constantly.

Remove from fire add dry fruits (optional) and serve hot.

Will Ashesh be joining you in the fast?

Ashesh won’t be fasting along with me. He's the kind of person who gets hangry quite easily (laughs) and can't go without food for extended periods. However, he'll certainly be there in spirit, and I'm looking forward to having him join me for the Sargi ritual.

Could you share a brief story about your journey from falling in love to tying the knot?

We've known each other for about 11-12 years. Our initial connection was purely social – he owned some great restaurants and clubs, and I used to frequent them. I always made sure to compliment the food and the ambiance, but nothing romantic ever blossomed. Our paths kept crossing over the years, and then, a couple of years down the line, one of our close mutual friends spilled the beans at a party. They told me that Ashesh had a crush on me and suggested we should connect. The funny part is that our friend dropped this bombshell and just left! That's when Ashesh came up to me and confessed his feelings. He said he'd like to take me out for lunch the next day. However, the next morning, I had a bizarre accident – a jar fell on my foot and cut my toe pretty badly. So, I had to cancel and apologize to him. He thought I was making up excuses because this kind of thing had happened before. I've been trying to convince him that it was the real deal ever since! (laughs)

Go on…

Our journey kind of resembled something out of the movie 'Hum Tum' – every 1-2 years, our paths would cross again. Sometimes he'd be dating someone, and I'd be single, or vice versa. Then one day, he invited me to his annual birthday party, and I saw him in a completely different light. I questioned why I hadn't noticed him like that before. He's such a nice guy, and yes, he even smells amazing (laughs). After that, we started dating fairly quickly. He was probably the only person I was sure about from the get-go. We got serious pretty fast and dated for 6.5 years before we decided to tie the knot. Now, it's almost 7 years of togetherness, and our journey has been nothing short of beautiful. We've grown together as a couple, constantly evolving from where we started until our marriage. It's been an incredible journey for us.

What led to your decision to keep your courtship a secret?

You know, keeping our courtship a secret was a deliberate choice for both Ashesh and me. We're both pretty private individuals and for me, part of it is because of the nature of my work, especially in such a volatile industry. But Ashesh, he's even more private than I am. I mean, not even his closest friends knew about us, just a select few who needed to know or those who found out accidentally. We never really openly discussed it. And even today, he's as private as ever. That's one of the reasons our wedding was such an intimate and private affair. And honestly, we're quite happy about it. I think it helped keep our relationship protected and shielded, with only those who truly wished us well in the loop. It's been a good decision for us, and we're content with how things unfolded.

In what ways has marriage influenced your personal growth and lifestyle?

For me, relationships, and especially the sacred bond of marriage, provide a platform for two individuals to evolve together. It's where we help each other work through our flaws, and triggers, and navigate through the darker moments in life. Together, we strive to be the best versions of ourselves and flourish as a couple. I know it may sound a bit poetic, but it's genuinely how I feel, particularly in the context of a secure and loving relationship with Ashesh, especially after marriage. While some may see marriage as merely a piece of paper, there's a noticeable shift that occurs, making you feel more responsible and secure. This increased sense of togetherness has a positive impact on our personal growth and development, both as individuals and as human beings.

Your wedding made headlines for its unique elements, how did that happen?

Our wedding came from a very pure space. We never set out to make headlines or make it a grand affair. We knew who we wanted there and how we wanted to do things. We had always dreamed of getting married in a Gurudwara, but there was a bit of a hiccup because dogs typically aren't allowed inside. However, I wanted to have my brother's dog there because he couldn't be with us in person. So, the dog you see in the videos is my brother's dog, and she played the role of holding the chaadar. My kaleeras were designed with the names of my dogs, those who are with me and those who have passed away, and my brother's name. We also incorporated "Sabr" and "Shukr," which were the themes of our wedding.

What is your secret to a happy and fulfilling marriage?

It's something every couple needs to discover for themselves. But if I were to share a bit of wisdom based on our 7 years of being together and 5-6 months of marriage, it would be to prioritise respect and remind yourself of the vows you made. I keep the meaning of the pheras we took during our wedding on my phone, and I revisit them from time to time. It serves as a reminder of what we promised to do for each other in the presence of God. It helps ground us during those not-so-great days when arguments and disagreements happen. Because, let's face it, they will. But it's crucial to remember the reasons you love that person in the first place. We all have our flaws, and learning to work around them is where the real strength of the relationship lies. So, focus on each other's strengths and commit to growing together every day.

