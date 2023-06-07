 Sonnalli Seygall Updates Name On Instagram Hours After Marrying Ashesh Sajnani
Sonnalli Seygall Updates Name On Instagram Hours After Marrying Ashesh Sajnani

Sonnalli Seygall married her longtime boyfriend Ashesh Sajnani at a Gurudwara in Mumbai on Wednesday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 06:39 PM IST
article-image
Newlyweds Sonalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani | Varinder Chawla

Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Sonnalli Seygall married her longtime boyfriend Ashesh Sajnani at a Gurudwara in Mumbai on Wednesday (June 7) in the presence of close friends and family members. Hours after tying the knot with Ashesh, Sonnalli has changed her name on Instagram.

The newlywed actress added the initial of her husband's name and his surname to her name on the photo-video-sharing app. Her Instagram name now reads as 'Sonnalli A Sajnani'.

Earlier today, Sonnalli shared a string of pictures from her wedding which she captioned, "Sabr & Shukr."

In the first picture, the couple is seen sitting inside the Gurudwara. Sonnalli looked gorgeous in a baby pink embellished saree. Ashesh, on the other hand, opted for an off-white sherwani paired with a pink turban.

Soon after she dropped the pictures, her fans and friends flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages.

Several celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Shama Sikander, Luv Ranjan, Sunny Singh, Mandir Bedi, Sahil Salathia, Sumona Chakravarti and Chahatt Khanna among others attended the wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

Sonnalli and Ashesh's love story

It was in December 2022 when the news of Sonnalli and Ashesh's relationship made headlines. Since then, the couple refrained from making any official statements regarding their romantic journey.

article-image

The actress also remained tight-lipped about her pre-wedding festivities.

Talking about the actress work front, Sonnalli last appeared in a web series Anamika, where she portrayed the character of DCA Rhea.

She has several upcoming projects like Noorani Chehra, Black Currency and others.

