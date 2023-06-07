Sonnalli Seygall Wedding: Pyaar Ka Punchnama Director Luv Ranjan Carries Phoolon Ki Chaadar; Watch Video

Sonnalli Seygall's Bridal Entry | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall tied the knot with longtime boyfriend and hotelier Ashesh Sajnani on Wednesday (June 7) in Mumbai in the presence of her close friends and family members. Several popular Bollywood and television celebrities, including Chahatt Khanna and Shama Sikander, attended the wedding.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared videos, giving a glimpse of the celebration. One of the clips shows the grand entry of the bride. The actress looks stunning in a baby pink and silver saree.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama director Luv Ranjan is seen carrying a beautiful floral canopy, known as phoolon ki chaadar, over Sonnalli's head, which is traditionally the role of the bride's brothers in a Hindu wedding.

Take a look at Sonnalli's bridal entry here:

Sonnalli's intimate pre-wedding celebration

According to reports, Sonnalli and Ashesh's pre-wedding celebrations were graced by several renowned celebrities who share a close bond with the couple. They had intimate mehendi and haldi ceremonies.

The 34-year-old actress had decided to keep this momentous occasion under wraps. She reportedly had her bachelorette party in early May 2023.

It was in December 2022 when the news of Sonnalli and Ashesh's relationship made headlines. Since then, the couple has refrained from making any official statements regarding their romantic journey.

Talking about the actress work front, Sonnalli last appeared in a web series Anamika, where she portrayed the character of DCA Rhea.

She has several upcoming projects like Noorani Chehra, Black Currency and others.