Kareena Kapoor's OTT Debut Film On Netflix Titled Jaane Jaan? Here's What She Has To Say (WATCH)

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's film which is an adaptation of the Japanese novel Devotion Of Suspect X. While details about the film have not been shared by the makers yet, it has been reported that the film will be titled Jaane Jaan.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the film will release a day after Kareena's birthday, September 22, on Netflix. The trailer of the film will be officially shared on September 5 at an event in Mumbai. Kareena plays the role of a single mother in the film.

On August 24, the streaming platform and Kareena shared a fun video in which the actress opens up about her OTT debut. It shows some people suggesting movie's title to Kareena, however, she is not quite impressed by their ideas. She also gets annoyed by them towards the end of the video.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Kareena wrote, "It’s a secret I can’t wait to tell." Take a look at the clip here:

In the film, Kareena will be seen alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The romantic crime-thriller is the adaptation of Japanese author Higashino Keigo's 2005 novel The Devotion of Suspect X

The film went on floors in 2022 and wrapped up earlier this year. Several photos of the actors during the shoot of the film had surfaced online.

Kareena Kapoor's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Kareena was last seen as Rupa in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Besides, Sujoy Ghosh's film, she has The Crew in the pipeline with Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

Kareena has also turned producer with Hansal Mehta and Ektaa Kapoor's next. She will also act in the project.