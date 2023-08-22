Kareena Kapoor Khan And Neha Dhupia's Chup Chup Ke Reunion At Mumbai Airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 22, 2023
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neha Dhupia starred in the 2006 film, Chup Chup Ke, which also starred Shahid Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Shakti Kapoor, Om Puri and Anupam Kher.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen dressed in a white salwar with blue designs over it. While Neha Dhupia opted for an all-black look.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neha Dhupia are all smiles as they get clicked at the Mumbai airport recently.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neha Dhupia exited the Mumbai airport together and also posed together for pictures.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
After seeing Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neha Dhupia together, a paparazzo asked the duo if Chup Chup Ke 2 was in the works. However, the duo refused to answer.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neha Dhupia essayed the role of sisters in Priyadarshan's directorial film, Chup Chup Ke.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla