Kareena Kapoor Shares Adorable Post With Sons Taimur & Jeh For Mom Babita's Birthday; See Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes mother Babita Kapoor on her 77th birthday. However, it is Taimur and Jeh's wishes that stole the show.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 02:31 PM IST
Veteran actress Babita Kapooor, the mother of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor is celebrating her 77th birthday today. To wish mother Babita, Kareena took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures along with the sweetest birthday wish.

In these pictures shared by the actress, her sons, Taimur and Jehangir can be seen drawing cute cards as birthday wishes for grand mother Babita. They have also penned cute birthday notes for the actress. Kareena has also shared a picture of her hugging mother Babita Kapoor. Sharing these pictures, the actress wrote, 'Happy birthday to our world ❤️🌈

मेरी माँ ❤️❤️❤️''

Not just Kareena, Karisma too wished mother Babita on her birthday. The actress shared a throwback picture with mother Babita and wrote, ''हैप्पी बर्थडे टू यू gorgeous mama ❤️❤️❤️ OG Sunita forever (My hair accessory though)''

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Balaji Telefilms starrer Crew alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. The film performed quite well at the box office with some amazing reviews. The actress will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

