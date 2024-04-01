Crew Box Office Collection Day 3: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu's Film Records Third-Highest Opening Weekend Of 2024

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon at Crew trailer launch | Photo by Varinder Chawla

The leading ladies -- Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu -- have taken the theatres by storm as their latest release Crew has been busy making and breaking records at the box office. As Sunday ended, the film emerged to be one of the highest grossers of the year in terms of its opening weekend collections.

As per the official figures shared by the makers, Crew earned a whopping Rs 21.40 crore across the globe on its first Sunday, out of which Rs 11.45 crore is from India alone.

The film released in theatres on March 29, Friday, and it opened with Rs 20.07 crore worldwide, followed by Rs 21.06 crore on Saturday, which was its second day.

The cumulative box office collection of Crew has now mounted to Rs 62.53 crore globally, and with that, it has recorded the third-highest opening weekend collection for a Bollywood film in 2024 so far.

Crew also stars Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. The story revolves around the lives of three air hostesses, who find out that the airlines company they work for is on the verge of bankruptcy, and at the same time, they come across an insane amount of gold strapped to the body of a passenger on their flight. What happens next is a rollercoaster ride as they pull off a heist which can either make or break their lives.

Crew has been produced by one of Bebo's best friends, Rhea Kapoor, with whom she had earlier collaborated in the Veere Di Wedding. Ektaa Kapoor is also one of the co-producers.