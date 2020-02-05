Kareena Kapoor or Pooja Hegde – who wore the Gaby Charbachy yellow gown better?

It so happens that celebrities often end up wearing the same designer couture. Since the designers keep it exclusive for certain celebrities, it does get repeated every now and then. The same thing happened when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Pooja Hegde opted for the same Gaby Charbachy gown.
For the Filmfare Awards Curtain Raiser, Kareena opted for a stunning yellow Gaby Charbachy strapless gown with a corset with a thigh-high slit. She looked breathtaking as she kept her makeup subtle with highlighted cheeks, mascara, and tinted lips. Unkempt tresses, no accessories and poignant look looked absolutely ethereal.
Pooja Hegde, who attended Zee Awards in January 2020, opted for the same gorgeous gown. Soft curls with warm hues for her makeup along with mascara, highlighted cheeks, glossy lips rounded her look. She chose nude strappy sandals to complete her look.
While Fashion face off often happens between stars, who do you think looked the BEST amongst the two gorgeous women? Let us know.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)