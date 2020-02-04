Taimur Ali Khan steals all the attention as Saif Ali Khan, Kareena, Karisma and Randhir Kapoor pose for family portrait

The wedding season has begun with Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's grand celebrations that took place in Mumbai on Monday, February 3, 2020. Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor looked gorgeous in their traditional avatars at their cousin’s wedding. Saif Ali Khan and little one Taimur also attended the wedding.
Karisma Kapoor, on Tuesday, shared a lovely family portrait including her father Randhir Kapoor, Kareena, Saif and Taimur. “Family Matters ???? #weddingtime,” she captioned the photograph.
Kareena looked regal in a leheriya bright yellow saree from Nikasha label with gold work bouse. Keeping her makeup subtle, she chose of heavy under-eye kajal, shimmery under eye makeup to accentuate her look. Minimal jewellery and statement rings with a stack of bangles, rounded her look.
Karisma opted for a pink Raw Mango saree with broad gold borders all over. Heavy chunky jewellery from Shri Paramani Jewels, highlighter, bindi and pink lipstick rounded her look.
Taimur looked cute as ever in a custom made kurta and pyjama from Raghavendra Rathore.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has two projects releasing this year – Angrezi Medium and Laal Singh Chaddha.
