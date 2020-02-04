Taimur Ali Khan steals all the attention as Saif Ali Khan, Kareena, Karisma and Randhir Kapoor pose for family portrait

Kareena looked regal in a leheriya bright yellow saree from Nikasha label with gold work bouse. Keeping her makeup subtle, she chose of heavy under-eye kajal, shimmery under eye makeup to accentuate her look. Minimal jewellery and statement rings with a stack of bangles, rounded her look.

Karisma opted for a pink Raw Mango saree with broad gold borders all over. Heavy chunky jewellery from Shri Paramani Jewels, highlighter, bindi and pink lipstick rounded her look.

Taimur looked cute as ever in a custom made kurta and pyjama from Raghavendra Rathore.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has two projects releasing this year – Angrezi Medium and Laal Singh Chaddha.