'Absolutely FED UP of Airtel India': Pooja Hegde slams telecom service provider for 'horrible service'

In spite of the fact that Airtel has been showing advertisements of world’s no. 1 network and taking the pleasure of enjoying non-stop videos but it appears it’s incapable to satisfy the star Pooja Hedge.

Recently, what irritated the star is the customer service of Airtel India. She wrote in her tweet, “Absolutely FED UP of @airtelindia and their horrible service. Wrong billing, bad customer service and their system is always having a problem. Save yourself and move to another carrier. Worst experience ever.”