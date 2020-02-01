'Absolutely FED UP of Airtel India': Pooja Hegde slams telecom service provider for 'horrible service'

In spite of the fact that Airtel has been showing advertisements of world’s no. 1 network and taking the pleasure of enjoying non-stop videos but it appears it’s incapable to satisfy the star Pooja Hedge.
Recently, what irritated the star is the customer service of Airtel India. She wrote in her tweet, “Absolutely FED UP of @airtelindia and their horrible service. Wrong billing, bad customer service and their system is always having a problem. Save yourself and move to another carrier. Worst experience ever.”
Housefull 4 actress Pooja Hedge has been grabbing headlines from missing luggage in British Airways which has been awfully a terrible encounter for her. She shared the same on Twitter earlier replying to Sonam Kaoor. She wrote, "Yup! They lost my bags too last month, and then had to courier it to me, seems like it’s a regular thing for them to do." It appears she’s unsatisfied with the recent hike that Airtel has declared in its new tariffs. Airtel has hiked the pre-paid tariffs by up to 50%.
Pooja's free-spirited charm and spunk is what seals her tryst with fashion. She has been overwhelmingly seen in Telugu and Bollywood movies. She had blazed her way through fashion shows when she appeared as a showstopper many times. A worthy testimony to her fashion amusement could be a whopping fan following of 9.2 million on Instagram. Recently,her workout stuff had been in the hot list which won a larger number of fans.
Her latest photo-shoot flaunted her hot, toned and sexy back in an emerald Manish Malhotra lehenga choli set. On the work front, the comedy-drama Houseful 4 has made a big in the box office winning Rs 87.78 crores. Pooja Hegde’s latest movies include Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Angu Vaikuntapurathu and Housefull 4. Some of her upcoming ventures include Akhil 4 and Prabhas 20.
