Kareena Kapoor on raising the fashion bar high with The Crew: ‘I’m pretty sure that…’

Kareena Kapoor's much-awaited project, The Crew, has finally gone on floors, and the excitement among the fans is palpable. The star-studded film features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles.

While the first look of the leading ladies has already created a buzz, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently spilled the beans on the fashion and style quotient in the movie.

In her conversation with Pinkvilla, Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her excitement about working with Rhea Kapoor, known for her impeccable style and creativity.

Here’s what she said

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress said, "I'm pretty sure coz Rhea is known for her style and develops varied designs. The movie is really fun and it’s vibe too. So we will hopefully be able to make it.”

Moreover, in a recent interview with Variety, the actress revealed that The Crew is going to be a glamorous, Hindi masala commercial film, unlike her other upcoming projects.

Rhea Kapoor previously expressed her excitement

The excitement doesn't end there as Rhea Kapoor recently shared a glimpse of the first day on the sets of The Crew on her Instagram handle. The pictures show the clapboard of the movie with a lit diya and a portrait of Rhea's nani with garlands of flowers and fruits.

Sharing these pictures, Rhea wrote an emotional note, "IIs it a reality? Day 1 on @kapoor.sunita birthday with the blessings of my Nani! Happy birthday Mommy. Without you, I couldn’t be here! I love you!"

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is all set to dazzle the audience with her performance in The Crew, couldn't contain her excitement and left a heartwarming comment on Rhea's post, "So ready my girl love youuuuuu my rheaaaaaaaa."

With such an amazing star cast and an equally exciting storyline, The Crew is surely going to be a blockbuster. We can't wait to see what Rhea Kapoor has in store for us with her latest venture.