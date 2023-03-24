3 Idiots sequel on cards? Kareena Kapoor UPSET with Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi for not involving her

Kareena Kapoor | Photo File

Actress Kareena looks upset as she finds something fishy and feels that Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R Madhavan, are planning a 3 Idiots sequel without her. She recently shared a fun video, hinting about the same to her fans.

The timeless classic, 3 Idiots, featuring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and the stunning Kareena, is beloved by all. Fans adored Boman Irani's portrayal of the character 'virus,' and other roles like 'chatur', 'millimeter', and even the librarian were equally cherished worldwide.

The movie was more than just a film; it became a treasured collection of emotions for many and went on to become a legacy.

The anticipation for a sequel to the film is high, and Kareena Kapoor recently hinted at the possibility. She shared a video on her Instagram handle featuring Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R Madhavan sitting at a press conference, and expressed disbelief that it was happening without her.

In the caption, she jokingly asked Boman Irani if he was also kept in the dark about it.

What’s in the video?

In the clip, you will hear Kareena saying, “I was vacationing and just discovered that there three were secretly discussing something. The video from their media interaction doing routes shows they are keeping a secret from us. I guess something is fishy and it could not be sharman’s movie promotions. I think they are planning for a sequel themselves. Like how…..without me? May be even Boman is unaware of this.”

She concludes by saying, “Lemme call Boman. Yeh kya ho raha hai yaar. These smells like a sequel to me.”

Check out Bebo's post here:

Fans show their excitement

This post from Kareena Kapoor has triggered the excitement of loyal fans who were always awaiting for the sequel to be made.

A fan wrote, “CRYING HAPPY TEARS.” Another commented, “Bahut galat hua bhabhi ke saath.”

A thrid user wrote, “Kareena send fafda,dhokla to them....they had a memory los.”

While several users think a sequel is needed, some suggested to not proceed with this idea, stating the example of Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Rock On 2’.