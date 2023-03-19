Kareena Kapoor on paparazzi culture: ‘I just request that they don’t…’

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been vocal about her opinions publicly. Whether it is the #BoycottBollywood trend, trolling culture, or anything else, she has always spoken on every sensitive subject at length.

Well, there is no doubt Kareena and Saif are one of the hottest Bollywood couples, and the media always have their eyes on them. While the Laal Singh Chaddha actress is often clicked by photographers, she has now reacted to the paparazzi culture in showbiz.

This comes after Saif and Kareena were photographed while entering their house a few days ago. The Vikram Vedha star had then lashed out at the media by sarcastically saying, "Come to our bedroom too."

Kareena Kapoor has no problems with paparazzi culture

Reacting to the paparazzi culture in the industry, Bebo said, "I am not drawing any lines and do not mind when they click our photos. I sometimes wonder what else I can do for them. However, I just request that they don’t click us while entering the building premises or when kids are off to extracurricular activities."

Bebo also shared Saif’s reaction when she poses for pictures

Kareena revealed about her husband Saif Ali Khan’s reaction to her posing for pictures. She stated that Saif often tells her that she always keeps posing for the paparazzi. She also told me that when the two are spotted together outside, Saif keeps walking (trying to be calm) while she poses."

She further added that when Saif asks her why she keeps posing, she says because she loves to. "He walks, trying to be calm, and asks, "Why are you posing? And then I tell him to chill, saying it’s so me, and I love to pose."