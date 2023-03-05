Kareena Kapoor showers love on Ibrahim Ali Khan on his 22nd birthday, calls him ‘cute and handsome’

Kareena Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan |

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday took to social media to wish hubby Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim on his 22nd birthday, which was today, i.e. on March 5. Many B-town celebs showered the star kid with lovely birthday wishes. Kareena, who shares a great bond with Sara and Ibrahim, took to Instagram to share a special birthday wish for him.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a pic of her stories where Ibrahim could be seen with Saif and his younger step-brothers, Jeh and Taimur.

In the photo, we can see the two cakes that were kept for him to celebrate his birthday with family. She also wrote a caption that said, "Happy birthday to the cutest and handsome boy."

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s bond with his younger brothers

Ibrahim Ali Khan loves both his younger brothers and is highly protective of them. In the pictures shared by Kareena Kapoor, three of them were seen together, and his concern for them is clearly visible. He was also seen taking care of his brothers.

Let us tell you, this photo is from last year and was shared by Saba Ali Khan on her social media with the caption, "Bebo’s boys." She also wrote, "Iggy’s caring nature for two of his brothers can’t be ignored. Masha’Allah!"

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s professional front

Talking about Ibrahim Ali Khan’s professional front, he worked as an assistant director in Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

To those who are unaware, he made his Bollywood debut as a child actor in the 2008 film Tashan. An interesting thing is that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor played lead roles in that film.