Pics: Malaika Arora, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari at Post Malone's Mumbai Concert

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 12, 2022

American singer-rapper Post Malone performed at his maiden concert in Mumbai recently. It was attended by several B-Town celebs

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Actress-VJ Anusha Dandekar shared pics with Post Malone and called him one of her 'favourite artists ever'

Orry Awatramani gave a glimpse of the fun he had at the concert with his friends .She posed with Palak Tiwari

Ahan Shetty hugged Orry as they posed for the camera

Ibrahim Ali Khan also attended the concert

Malaika shared a photo in which she can be seen smiling at Post Malone amid what appears to be a happy conversation

Singer Armaan Malik also shared videos on his Instagram stories from the performance

