DJ Khaled gets emotional after offering Umrah with boxing legend Mike Tyson at Mecca, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 11, 2022

American music producer DJ Khaled along with boxing legend Mike Tyson recently performed Umrah at Mecca

Taking to Instagram, Khaled shared pictures and videos of his spiritual experience with an emotional note

We on our way to MECCA GOD DID! Bless up my brother @miketyson and father of Tyson. More love more blessings more life GOD IS THE GREATEST!,” DJ Khaled wrote

Both Khaled and Tyson, who were in Saudi Arabia for the recently-wrapped Red Sea Film Festival, took the opportunity to travel to the holy land of Makkah together for the Umrah pilgrimage

Mecca is one of Islam's holiest site. Millions of pilgrims travel to offer prayers round the year

In another post, DJ Khaled and Mike Tyson were seen doing Tawaf (walking in circles around the Kaaba in an anti-clockwise motion)

Dj Khaled captioned the post, “The second I walked in Mecca tears came down my eyes Tears of joy my whole life I wanted to go to Mecca to pray and to give my gratitude to Allah

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to the holiest city for Muslims, Makkahp, which can be performed at any time of the year