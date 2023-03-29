Check Out Kareena Kapoor’s hilarious response after cutting a shoe-like cake

Kareena Kapoor | Instagram

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan recently attended the launch of a new footwear brand in a stunning orange dress, making her look like a true summer goddess. The paparazzi couldn't resist capturing her radiant beauty as she posed for them, making heads turn.

To make the event more special, the brand had a surprise for Kareena in the form of a shoe-shaped cake. However, what happened next was pure comedy gold.

The actress was asked to guess which was the cake and which was the real shoe as both looked identical. After cutting the cake, Kareena couldn't bring herself to eat it as it looked too real and her reaction was utterly adorable.

Watch the video here:

Kareena Kapoor on Uorfi's dressing sense

During the event, Kareena also shared her admiration for Uorfi Javed's bold fashion choices, saying that she loves the confidence and bravery that Uorfi displays with her style. Kareena admitted that she is not as gutsy as Uorfi but still appreciated her style.

The actress also talked about her iconic character Poo from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', saying that the character was so memorable and iconic that it should not be recreated.

However, she did mention that her 'Bole Chudiyaan' outfit from the movie is still fashionable even after 22 years and she would love to bring it back.

Kareena's Work Front

Talking about her professional front, the actress is all set to appear in 'The Devotion Of Suspect X' alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She is also gearing up to start filming 'The Crew' with Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

Kareena's presence at the footwear brand launch was a sight to behold, and her adorable reaction to the cake made the event all the more memorable. Fans can't wait to see more of Kareena's iconic fashion choices in her upcoming projects.