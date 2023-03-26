Kareena Kapoor Khan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: 8 Times Bollywood Beauties sported the denim-on-denim trend

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 26, 2023

It all starts with Deepika Padukone unleasing her inner denim diva with a sleeveless bodysuit and slouchy jeans, accentuated by a bold red pout

Next is Athiya Shetty in Bhane styled by Ami Patel is giving us a masterclass in effortlessly chic off-duty style

Priyanka Chopra donned a double denim look with a sassy twist, topping it off with a splash of sunshine in her mustard yellow heels

Kiara Advani strikes the perfect balance of sweet and sassy in her denim jumpsuit, complete with a daring midriff cut-out and a chic halter neck

Rakul Preet Singh effortlessly rocked the all-denim boiler suit with chic style

Hansika Motwani dazzled in double denim look with effortless ease, accessorizing it perfectly for her day at the salon

Sonakshi Sinha rocked the denim-on-denim trend with a corset twist and thigh-high boots, proving that confidence is the ultimate accessory

Kareena Kapoor proved that double denim is double the fun with her effortlessly chic sleeveless waistcoat and flared jeans combo

Thanks For Reading!

In Pics: Shehnaaz Gill shines in stunning black gown
Find out More